Wed Jun 12 2024 10:59:10
LIVE UPDATES

PNB Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 126.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.85 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 126.2, reached a high of 127.15, and closed at 126.1. The low for the day was 126.05. The market capitalization for PNB was 139674.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 142.9 and 49.7, respectively. The BSE volume for PNB was 153737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:04:28 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 21.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 129.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold5556
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell4443
12 Jun 2024, 10:45:46 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -6.27% lower than yesterday

PNB Share Price Today Live: The volume of PNB traded until 10 AM is 6.27% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 127.55, down by 1.15%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further decline in prices.

12 Jun 2024, 10:37:23 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB touched a high of 127.75 & a low of 126.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1127.98Support 1126.88
Resistance 2128.42Support 2126.22
Resistance 3129.08Support 3125.78
12 Jun 2024, 10:11:05 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:56:25 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

PNB Share Price Today Live: Today, PNB's stock price has increased by 0.75% to reach 127.05, in line with the upward trend of its peers like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, and Indusind Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.47% and 0.53% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Kotak Mahindra Bank1724.654.350.251987.01544.15342846.62
Bank Of Baroda276.72.00.73298.45182.65143091.59
Punjab National Bank127.050.950.75142.949.7139894.95
Indian Overseas Bank67.450.931.483.823.61127496.77
Indusind Bank1483.252.850.191694.351262.45115444.31
12 Jun 2024, 09:41:56 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.56%; Futures open interest increased by 17.91%

PNB Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in PNB indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

12 Jun 2024, 09:30:04 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹126.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 127.15 & 126.05 yesterday to end at 126.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

