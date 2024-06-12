PNB Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹126.2, reached a high of ₹127.15, and closed at ₹126.1. The low for the day was ₹126.05. The market capitalization for PNB was ₹139674.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹142.9 and ₹49.7, respectively. The BSE volume for PNB was 153737 shares.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 21.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The volume of PNB traded until 10 AM is 6.27% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹127.55, down by 1.15%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further decline in prices.
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB touched a high of 127.75 & a low of 126.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|127.98
|Support 1
|126.88
|Resistance 2
|128.42
|Support 2
|126.22
|Resistance 3
|129.08
|Support 3
|125.78
PNB Share Price Today Live: Today, PNB's stock price has increased by 0.75% to reach ₹127.05, in line with the upward trend of its peers like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, and Indusind Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.47% and 0.53% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1724.65
|4.35
|0.25
|1987.0
|1544.15
|342846.62
|Bank Of Baroda
|276.7
|2.0
|0.73
|298.45
|182.65
|143091.59
|Punjab National Bank
|127.05
|0.95
|0.75
|142.9
|49.7
|139894.95
|Indian Overseas Bank
|67.45
|0.93
|1.4
|83.8
|23.61
|127496.77
|Indusind Bank
|1483.25
|2.85
|0.19
|1694.35
|1262.45
|115444.31
PNB Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in PNB indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹127.15 & ₹126.05 yesterday to end at ₹126.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend