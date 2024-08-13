PNB Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹114.7 and closed at ₹115.2. The stock reached a high of ₹115.8 and a low of ₹113.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹126,186.24 crore. PNB's 52-week high is ₹142.9, and its 52-week low is ₹59.8. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 629,630 shares.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB's share price has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at ₹115.50. Over the past year, PNB shares have risen by 83.21% to ₹115.50. In comparison, the Nifty index has gained 25.28%, reaching 24,347.00 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.58%
|3 Months
|-14.94%
|6 Months
|-3.09%
|YTD
|19.69%
|1 Year
|83.21%
Stock market today: PNB, SAIL, Sun TV among 15 stocks in F&O ban list on August 13
Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL and Sun TV are the 15 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Aug 13.
PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.74
|Support 1
|113.66
|Resistance 2
|116.85
|Support 2
|112.69
|Resistance 3
|117.82
|Support 3
|111.58
PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 8.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36743 k
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 629 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹115.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.8 & ₹113.8 yesterday to end at ₹114.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.