LIVE UPDATES

PNB Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 115.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.6 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 114.7 and closed at 115.2. The stock reached a high of 115.8 and a low of 113.8. The market capitalization stood at 126,186.24 crore. PNB's 52-week high is 142.9, and its 52-week low is 59.8. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 629,630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:17:53 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB's share price has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at 115.50. Over the past year, PNB shares have risen by 83.21% to 115.50. In comparison, the Nifty index has gained 25.28%, reaching 24,347.00 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.58%
3 Months-14.94%
6 Months-3.09%
YTD19.69%
1 Year83.21%
13 Aug 2024, 09:03:37 AM IST

Stock market today: PNB, SAIL, Sun TV among 15 stocks in F&O ban list on August 13

Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL and Sun TV are the 15 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Aug 13.

13 Aug 2024, 08:47:11 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.74Support 1113.66
Resistance 2116.85Support 2112.69
Resistance 3117.82Support 3111.58
13 Aug 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 8.38% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3321
    Hold5555
    Sell4456
    Strong Sell4444
13 Aug 2024, 08:18:15 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36743 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 629 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:00:25 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹115.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 115.8 & 113.8 yesterday to end at 114.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

