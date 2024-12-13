Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 108.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.8 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 109.95 and closed at 108.50, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of 109.95 and a low of 107.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of 124,790.4 crore, PNB's performance continues to be observed closely, especially considering its 52-week high of 142.9 and low of 84.79. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,018,542 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1108.87Support 1106.98
Resistance 2109.94Support 2106.16
Resistance 3110.76Support 3105.09
13 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 2.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy5553
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2223
13 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35475 k

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1018 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹108.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 109.95 & 107.3 yesterday to end at 107.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

