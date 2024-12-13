PNB Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹109.95 and closed at ₹108.50, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹109.95 and a low of ₹107.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹124,790.4 crore, PNB's performance continues to be observed closely, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹142.9 and low of ₹84.79. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,018,542 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|108.87
|Support 1
|106.98
|Resistance 2
|109.94
|Support 2
|106.16
|Resistance 3
|110.76
|Support 3
|105.09
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 2.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1018 k.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹109.95 & ₹107.3 yesterday to end at ₹107.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.