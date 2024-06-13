Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 126.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.5 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at 126.2 and closed at 126.1. The stock reached a high of 127.95 and a low of 126.05. The market capitalization stood at 140,390.45 crore. The 52-week high for PNB was 142.9, and the 52-week low was 49.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,125,608 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41178 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1125 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹126.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 127.95 & 126.05 yesterday to end at 126.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

