PNB Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 114.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.25 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 115.2 and closed slightly lower at 114.6. The stock reached a high of 115.9 and a low of 113.75. The market capitalization stood at 125,800.85 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 142.9 and a low of 60.57. The BSE volume for the day was 1,168,664 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35928 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1168 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹114.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 115.9 & 113.75 yesterday to end at 114.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

