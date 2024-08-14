PNB Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹115.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹114.6. The stock reached a high of ₹115.9 and a low of ₹113.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹125,800.85 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹60.57. The BSE volume for the day was 1,168,664 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1168 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.9 & ₹113.75 yesterday to end at ₹114.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.