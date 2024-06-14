PNB Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹128.15, with a high of ₹128.8 and a low of ₹125.8 before closing at ₹127.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹139344.4 crore. The 52-week high was ₹142.9 and the low was ₹49.7. The BSE volume for the day was 2,372,530 shares traded.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|128.27
|Support 1
|125.27
|Resistance 2
|130.03
|Support 2
|124.03
|Resistance 3
|131.27
|Support 3
|122.27
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 20.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹128.8 & ₹125.8 yesterday to end at ₹127.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend