PNB Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB's stock price on the last day was ₹119.6 for the opening, with a closing price of ₹119.35. The high for the day was ₹119.95, and the low was ₹117.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹129654.71 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹142.9 and ₹58.21 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 833611 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at ₹118.05. Over the past year, PNB shares have seen a significant gain of 99.22%, reaching ₹118.05. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.12%
|3 Months
|-19.49%
|6 Months
|20.51%
|YTD
|22.97%
|1 Year
|99.22%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.13
|Support 1
|116.83
|Resistance 2
|120.61
|Support 2
|116.01
|Resistance 3
|121.43
|Support 3
|114.53
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 10.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 833 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.95 & ₹117.5 yesterday to end at ₹117.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.