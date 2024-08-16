PNB Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹114.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹114.25. The stock reached a high of ₹115.1 and a low of ₹112.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹125,030.08 crore. PNB's 52-week high is ₹142.9 and the 52-week low is ₹60.57. The trading volume on the BSE was 592,364 shares.
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB's share price has decreased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹112.85. Over the past year, PNB shares have surged by 82.15% to reach ₹112.85. In the same period, the Nifty index has increased by 24.04% to 24,143.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.04%
|3 Months
|-15.7%
|6 Months
|-7.63%
|YTD
|18.61%
|1 Year
|82.15%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.94
|Support 1
|112.36
|Resistance 2
|116.31
|Support 2
|111.15
|Resistance 3
|117.52
|Support 3
|109.78
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 7.53% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 592 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.1 & ₹112.6 yesterday to end at ₹113.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.