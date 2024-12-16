Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 107.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.75 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 107.3 and closed at 107.8, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 108.1 and a low of 104.2 during the day. PNB's market capitalization stood at 123,813.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has seen a 52-week high of 142.9 and a low of 84.79, with a BSE trading volume of 2,188,599 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1109.27Support 1105.28
Resistance 2110.7Support 2102.72
Resistance 3113.26Support 3101.29
16 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 2.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy5553
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2223
16 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35126 k

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹107.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 108.1 & 104.2 yesterday to end at 107.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.