PNB Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB's stock opened at ₹118, with a high of ₹121.3 and a low of ₹117.5 before closing at ₹117.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹133,123.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹142.9 and ₹58.21 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,692,998 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹121.3 & ₹117.5 yesterday to end at ₹120.9. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.