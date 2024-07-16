Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 2.68 %. The stock closed at 117.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.9 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB's stock opened at 118, with a high of 121.3 and a low of 117.5 before closing at 117.75. The market capitalization stood at 133,123.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 142.9 and 58.21 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,692,998 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43338 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹117.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 121.3 & 117.5 yesterday to end at 120.9. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

