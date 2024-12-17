Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 17 2024 09:33:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.05 0.10%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 310.15 0.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 794.75 1.28%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,256.80 -0.89%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 335.40 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 108.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.15 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 107.85 and closed slightly lower at 107.75. The stock reached a high of 108.95 and a low of 107.70 during the day. PNB's market capitalization stands at 124,330.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 142.9 and a low of 84.79. The BSE volume for PNB was 794,633 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:33:21 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹108.15, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹108.1

PNB Live Updates: PNB share price is at 108.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 107.58 and 108.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 107.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 108.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:19:17 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.19%, currently trading at 108.30. Over the past year, PNB shares have risen by 18.55% to reach 108.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.54%
3 Months-0.89%
6 Months-16.1%
YTD12.98%
1 Year18.55%
17 Dec 2024, 08:51:22 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1108.83Support 1107.58
Resistance 2109.49Support 2106.99
Resistance 3110.08Support 3106.33
17 Dec 2024, 08:33:13 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 1.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy5553
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2223
17 Dec 2024, 08:19:43 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34429 k

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 794 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:04:39 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹107.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 108.95 & 107.7 yesterday to end at 108.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue