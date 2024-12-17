PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹107.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹107.75. The stock reached a high of ₹108.95 and a low of ₹107.70 during the day. PNB's market capitalization stands at ₹124,330.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹84.79. The BSE volume for PNB was 794,633 shares traded.
PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹108.15, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹108.1
PNB Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹108.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹107.58 and ₹108.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹107.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 108.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.19%, currently trading at ₹108.30. Over the past year, PNB shares have risen by 18.55% to reach ₹108.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.54%
|3 Months
|-0.89%
|6 Months
|-16.1%
|YTD
|12.98%
|1 Year
|18.55%
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|108.83
|Support 1
|107.58
|Resistance 2
|109.49
|Support 2
|106.99
|Resistance 3
|110.08
|Support 3
|106.33
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 1.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34429 k
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 794 k.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹107.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹108.95 & ₹107.7 yesterday to end at ₹108.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend