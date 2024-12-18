Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 106 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.1 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 108 and closed slightly higher at 108.1, with a high of 108.3 and a low of 105.75. The market capitalization stood at 121,813.7 crore. Over the past year, PNB reached a 52-week high of 142.9 and a low of 84.79. The trading volume on the BSE was 501,739 shares, reflecting moderate investor activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:12:28 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.69%; Futures open interest increased by 0.41%

PNB Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for PNB indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:03:56 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

PNB Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Punjab National Bank's stock reached a low of 103.2 and peaked at 106. This range reflects the stock's performance, showcasing a slight upward movement during the session. Investors may find these fluctuations indicative of market sentiment surrounding the bank.

18 Dec 2024, 12:50:23 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -11.24% lower than yesterday

PNB Live Updates: The trading volume of PNB until midnight has decreased by 11.24% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 103.4, reflecting a decline of 2.45%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:33:03 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Live Updates: PNB reached a high of 105.2 and a low of 103.8 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock moved below all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to evaluate potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1104.83Support 1103.43
Resistance 2105.72Support 2102.92
Resistance 3106.23Support 3102.03
18 Dec 2024, 12:23:47 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days108.62
10 Days108.52
20 Days105.36
50 Days103.58
100 Days108.82
300 Days117.62
18 Dec 2024, 12:20:01 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: PNB Short Term and Long Term Trends

PNB Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:12:40 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹104.1, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹106

PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has broken the first support of 105.21 & second support of 104.42 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 102.83. If the stock price breaks the final support of 102.83 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:59:42 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -22.69% lower than yesterday

PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for PNB is 22.69% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 104.65, reflecting a decline of 1.27%. Trading volume serves as a crucial indicator alongside price movements for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:58:25 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB reached a high of 105.4 and a low of 104.75 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price declined below the hourly support level of 104.53 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 104.12 and 103.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1105.42Support 1104.77
Resistance 2105.73Support 2104.43
Resistance 3106.07Support 3104.12
18 Dec 2024, 11:20:56 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹104.95, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹106

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has broken the first support of 105.21 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 104.42. If the stock price breaks the second support of 104.42 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:18:48 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Today, PNB's share price decreased by 0.99%, trading at 104.95, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Peers like Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank experienced declines, whereas Union Bank of India saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.42% and 0.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axis Bank1121.9-14.05-1.241339.55995.95346282.33
Bank Of Baroda252.25-3.7-1.45298.45214.85130447.61
Punjab National Bank104.95-1.05-0.99142.984.79115560.61
Indian Overseas Bank54.39-0.76-1.3883.840.71102810.22
Union Bank Of India125.00.00.0172.45106.5595420.13
18 Dec 2024, 11:00:36 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 4.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy5553
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2223
18 Dec 2024, 10:50:56 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -12.53% lower than yesterday

PNB Live Updates: As of 10 AM, PNB's trading volume has decreased by 12.53% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 105.1, reflecting a drop of 0.85%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial, alongside price movements, to identify market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:33:01 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 105.5 & a low of 104.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1105.43Support 1104.53
Resistance 2105.92Support 2104.12
Resistance 3106.33Support 3103.63
18 Dec 2024, 10:10:00 AM IST

PNB Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:51:30 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Live Updates: Today, PNB's share price decreased by 0.85%, reaching 105.1, while its competitors show mixed performance. Peers like Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank are experiencing declines, whereas Union Bank of India is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have moved by -0.09% and +0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axis Bank1135.3-0.65-0.061339.55995.95350418.34
Bank Of Baroda252.75-3.2-1.25298.45214.85130706.18
Punjab National Bank105.1-0.9-0.85142.984.79115725.77
Indian Overseas Bank54.69-0.46-0.8383.840.71103377.29
Union Bank Of India125.050.050.04172.45106.5595458.29
18 Dec 2024, 09:40:01 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.16%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.07%

PNB Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with reduced open interest in PNB, indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening. This suggests that the stock could be nearing a bottom or potentially beginning to reverse in the upcoming days.

18 Dec 2024, 09:37:57 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹105.1, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹106

PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has broken the first support of 105.21 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 104.42. If the stock price breaks the second support of 104.42 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:20:46 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has decreased by 0.42%, currently trading at 105.55. Over the past year, PNB's shares have experienced a gain of 16.03%, reaching 105.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.06%
3 Months1.02%
6 Months-17.6%
YTD10.69%
1 Year16.03%
18 Dec 2024, 08:49:51 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1107.59Support 1105.21
Resistance 2109.18Support 2104.42
Resistance 3109.97Support 3102.83
18 Dec 2024, 08:34:55 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 3.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy5553
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2223
18 Dec 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33694 k

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 501 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:05:42 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹108.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 108.3 & 105.75 yesterday to end at 106. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

