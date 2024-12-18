PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹108 and closed slightly higher at ₹108.1, with a high of ₹108.3 and a low of ₹105.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹121,813.7 crore. Over the past year, PNB reached a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹84.79. The trading volume on the BSE was 501,739 shares, reflecting moderate investor activity.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for PNB indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Punjab National Bank's stock reached a low of ₹103.2 and peaked at ₹106. This range reflects the stock's performance, showcasing a slight upward movement during the session. Investors may find these fluctuations indicative of market sentiment surrounding the bank.
PNB Live Updates: The trading volume of PNB until midnight has decreased by 11.24% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹103.4, reflecting a decline of 2.45%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
PNB Live Updates: PNB reached a high of 105.2 and a low of 103.8 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock moved below all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to evaluate potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|104.83
|Support 1
|103.43
|Resistance 2
|105.72
|Support 2
|102.92
|Resistance 3
|106.23
|Support 3
|102.03
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|108.62
|10 Days
|108.52
|20 Days
|105.36
|50 Days
|103.58
|100 Days
|108.82
|300 Days
|117.62
PNB Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has broken the first support of ₹105.21 & second support of ₹104.42 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹102.83. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹102.83 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for PNB is 22.69% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹104.65, reflecting a decline of 1.27%. Trading volume serves as a crucial indicator alongside price movements for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB reached a high of 105.4 and a low of 104.75 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price declined below the hourly support level of 104.53 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 104.12 and 103.63.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has broken the first support of ₹105.21 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹104.42. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹104.42 then there can be further negative price movement.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Today, PNB's share price decreased by 0.99%, trading at ₹104.95, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Peers like Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank experienced declines, whereas Union Bank of India saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.42% and 0.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axis Bank
|1121.9
|-14.05
|-1.24
|1339.55
|995.95
|346282.33
|Bank Of Baroda
|252.25
|-3.7
|-1.45
|298.45
|214.85
|130447.61
|Punjab National Bank
|104.95
|-1.05
|-0.99
|142.9
|84.79
|115560.61
|Indian Overseas Bank
|54.39
|-0.76
|-1.38
|83.8
|40.71
|102810.22
|Union Bank Of India
|125.0
|0.0
|0.0
|172.45
|106.55
|95420.13
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
PNB Live Updates: As of 10 AM, PNB's trading volume has decreased by 12.53% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹105.1, reflecting a drop of 0.85%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial, alongside price movements, to identify market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
PNB Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 105.5 & a low of 104.6 in the previous trading hour.
PNB Live Updates: Today, PNB's share price decreased by 0.85%, reaching ₹105.1, while its competitors show mixed performance. Peers like Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank are experiencing declines, whereas Union Bank of India is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have moved by -0.09% and +0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axis Bank
|1135.3
|-0.65
|-0.06
|1339.55
|995.95
|350418.34
|Bank Of Baroda
|252.75
|-3.2
|-1.25
|298.45
|214.85
|130706.18
|Punjab National Bank
|105.1
|-0.9
|-0.85
|142.9
|84.79
|115725.77
|Indian Overseas Bank
|54.69
|-0.46
|-0.83
|83.8
|40.71
|103377.29
|Union Bank Of India
|125.05
|0.05
|0.04
|172.45
|106.55
|95458.29
PNB Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with reduced open interest in PNB, indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening. This suggests that the stock could be nearing a bottom or potentially beginning to reverse in the upcoming days.
PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has broken the first support of ₹105.21 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹104.42. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹104.42 then there can be further negative price movement.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has decreased by 0.42%, currently trading at ₹105.55. Over the past year, PNB's shares have experienced a gain of 16.03%, reaching ₹105.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.06%
|3 Months
|1.02%
|6 Months
|-17.6%
|YTD
|10.69%
|1 Year
|16.03%
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|107.59
|Support 1
|105.21
|Resistance 2
|109.18
|Support 2
|104.42
|Resistance 3
|109.97
|Support 3
|102.83
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 501 k.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹108.3 & ₹105.75 yesterday to end at ₹106. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend