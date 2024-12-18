PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES

6 min read . 01:12 PM IST Trade

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 106 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.1 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.