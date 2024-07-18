Explore
Thu Jul 18 2024 09:25:48
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Plummets in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 119.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.15 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 121.7 and closed at 120.9. The stock reached a high of 122.15 and a low of 119.25. The market capitalization of PNB was 131,911.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 142.9 and the 52-week low was 58.6. The BSE volume for the day was 915,410 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:33:33 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹119.15, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹119.8

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at 119.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 118.66 and 121.61 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 118.66 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 121.61 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:17:11 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock price of PNB has dropped by 0.50% and is currently trading at 119.20. Over the past year, PNB shares have gained 92.24% to reach 119.20, while Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 in the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.07%
3 Months-15.74%
6 Months21.99%
YTD25.18%
1 Year92.24%
18 Jul 2024, 08:48:16 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.61Support 1118.66
Resistance 2123.35Support 2117.45
Resistance 3124.56Support 3115.71
18 Jul 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 12.35% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy2211
    Hold5555
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell4444
18 Jul 2024, 08:17:41 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43770 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 915 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:04:02 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹120.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 122.15 & 119.25 yesterday to end at 119.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

