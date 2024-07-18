PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹121.7 and closed at ₹120.9. The stock reached a high of ₹122.15 and a low of ₹119.25. The market capitalization of PNB was ₹131,911.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹142.9 and the 52-week low was ₹58.6. The BSE volume for the day was 915,410 shares traded.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹119.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹118.66 and ₹121.61 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹118.66 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 121.61 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock price of PNB has dropped by 0.50% and is currently trading at ₹119.20. Over the past year, PNB shares have gained 92.24% to reach ₹119.20, while Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 in the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.07%
|3 Months
|-15.74%
|6 Months
|21.99%
|YTD
|25.18%
|1 Year
|92.24%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.61
|Support 1
|118.66
|Resistance 2
|123.35
|Support 2
|117.45
|Resistance 3
|124.56
|Support 3
|115.71
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 12.35% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 915 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.15 & ₹119.25 yesterday to end at ₹119.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.