LIVE UPDATES

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Rises in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 128.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.6 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at 126.6, closed at 126.55, with a high of 129.5 and a low of 126.45. The market capitalization was 141931.99 crore. The 52-week high was 142.9 and the 52-week low was 49.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,498,481 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:35:07 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹129.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹128.9

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at 129.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 127.04 and 130.19 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 127.04 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 130.19 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:22:09 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at 129.55. Over the past year, PNB shares have seen a significant gain of 155.83%, reaching 129.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.07%
3 Months3.32%
6 Months41.3%
YTD34.66%
1 Year155.83%
18 Jun 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1130.19Support 1127.04
Resistance 2131.45Support 2125.15
Resistance 3133.34Support 3123.89
18 Jun 2024, 08:30:03 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 22.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 129.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold5556
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell4443
18 Jun 2024, 08:18:45 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41808 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 1498 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:07:05 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹126.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 129.5 & 126.45 yesterday to end at 126.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

