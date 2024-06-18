PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Rises in Today's Trading

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹126.6, closed at ₹126.55, with a high of ₹129.5 and a low of ₹126.45. The market capitalization was ₹141931.99 crore. The 52-week high was ₹142.9 and the 52-week low was ₹49.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,498,481 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹129.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹128.9
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹129.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹127.04 and ₹130.19 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹127.04 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 130.19 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at ₹129.55. Over the past year, PNB shares have seen a significant gain of 155.83%, reaching ₹129.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.07%
|3 Months
|3.32%
|6 Months
|41.3%
|YTD
|34.66%
|1 Year
|155.83%
PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.19
|Support 1
|127.04
|Resistance 2
|131.45
|Support 2
|125.15
|Resistance 3
|133.34
|Support 3
|123.89
PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 22.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41808 k
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 1498 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹126.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹129.5 & ₹126.45 yesterday to end at ₹126.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend