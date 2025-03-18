PNB Share Price Highlights : PNB closed today at ₹88.95, up 1.70% from yesterday's ₹87.46

PNB Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹87.22 and closed slightly lower at ₹87.19. The stock reached a high of ₹87.75 and a low of ₹86.63 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹100,517.28 crore, PNB's shares traded a volume of 471,574 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹142.90 and a low of ₹85.50, reflecting its recent performance.
PNB Live Updates: Shareholding information
PNB Live Updates: PNB has a 5.36% MF holding & 5.70% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.87% in to 5.36% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.42% in to 5.70% in quarter.
PNB Live Updates: Financial performance
PNB has delivered a EPS growth of 46.33% & a revenue growth of 10.00% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1201691.00 cr which is 10.18% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
PNB Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
PNB Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹113.0, 27.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹95.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
PNB Live Updates: Stock Peers
PNB Live Updates: PNB's share price has increased by 1.70% today, reaching ₹88.95, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Indian Overseas Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axis Bank
|1044.5
|10.55
|1.02
|1339.55
|934.0
|323201.77
|Bank Of Baroda
|209.45
|3.8
|1.85
|298.45
|190.7
|108314.18
|Punjab National Bank
|88.95
|1.49
|1.7
|142.9
|85.5
|102229.73
|Union Bank Of India
|117.7
|5.2
|4.62
|172.45
|100.75
|89847.54
|Indian Overseas Bank
|42.45
|1.33
|3.23
|75.45
|40.6
|80240.74
PNB Live Updates: Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range
PNB Live Updates: Punjab National Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹87.70 and a high of ₹89.50. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment throughout the trading day.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.46%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in PNB suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed today at ₹88.95, up 1.70% from yesterday's ₹87.46
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price closed the day at ₹88.95 - a 1.7% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 89.73 , 90.52 , 91.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 87.93 , 86.92 , 86.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 5.37% higher than yesterday
PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 5.37% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹88.95, reflecting a rise of 1.70%. Trading volume serves as a crucial metric alongside price in analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹88.91, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹87.46
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of ₹87.96 & second resistance of ₹88.41 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹89.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹89.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|88.37
|10 Days
|88.43
|20 Days
|90.91
|50 Days
|96.06
|100 Days
|99.69
|300 Days
|108.48
PNB Live Updates: PNB Short Term and Long Term Trends
PNB Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 3.70% higher than yesterday
PNB Live Updates: As of 2 PM, PNB's trading volume has increased by 3.70% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹88.74, reflecting a rise of 1.46%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
PNB Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 89.07 & a low of 88.67 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 88.78 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 88.61 & 88.46 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|88.97
|Support 1
|88.57
|Resistance 2
|89.22
|Support 2
|88.42
|Resistance 3
|89.37
|Support 3
|88.17
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹88.89, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹87.46
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of ₹87.96 & second resistance of ₹88.41 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹89.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹89.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 24.01% higher than yesterday
PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 24.01% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹89.02, reflecting a rise of 1.78%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a further decline in prices.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 89.41 and 88.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 88.7 and selling near hourly resistance 89.41 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|89.1
|Support 1
|88.78
|Resistance 2
|89.25
|Support 2
|88.61
|Resistance 3
|89.42
|Support 3
|88.46
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.83%; Futures open interest increased by 0.41%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in PNB suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹87.70 and a high of ₹89.50. The trading session reflects a range of ₹1.80 between its highest and lowest prices, indicating moderate volatility in its stock performance for the day.
PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 31.13% higher than yesterday
PNB Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 31.13% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching ₹88.86, reflecting a rise of 1.60%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
PNB Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 89.11 and 88.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 88.52 and selling near hourly resistance 89.11 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|89.41
|Support 1
|88.7
|Resistance 2
|89.81
|Support 2
|88.39
|Resistance 3
|90.12
|Support 3
|87.99
PNB Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|88.37
|10 Days
|88.43
|20 Days
|90.91
|50 Days
|96.06
|100 Days
|99.69
|300 Days
|108.48
PNB Live Updates: PNB Short Term and Long Term Trends
PNB Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹89.35, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹87.46
PNB Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹89.35 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹89.08. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 11.11% higher than yesterday
PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 11.11% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹88.92, reflecting a rise of 1.67%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 88.97 & a low of 88.38 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 88.64 and 88.84, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|89.11
|Support 1
|88.52
|Resistance 2
|89.33
|Support 2
|88.15
|Resistance 3
|89.7
|Support 3
|87.93
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹88.80, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹87.46
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of ₹87.96 & second resistance of ₹88.41 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹89.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹89.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB's share price has increased by 1.46% today, reaching ₹88.74, in line with its peers. Other banks, including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Indian Overseas Bank, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.12%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axis Bank
|1039.95
|6.0
|0.58
|1339.55
|934.0
|321793.86
|Bank Of Baroda
|208.2
|2.55
|1.24
|298.45
|190.7
|107667.76
|Punjab National Bank
|88.74
|1.28
|1.46
|142.9
|85.5
|101988.38
|Union Bank Of India
|115.25
|2.75
|2.44
|172.45
|100.75
|87977.31
|Indian Overseas Bank
|42.09
|0.97
|2.36
|75.45
|40.6
|79560.25
PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 8.64% higher than yesterday
PNB Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 8.64% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹88.40, reflecting a rise of 1.07%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a possible further decrease in prices.
PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
PNB Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 88.6 & a low of 88.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|88.64
|Support 1
|88.19
|Resistance 2
|88.84
|Support 2
|87.94
|Resistance 3
|89.09
|Support 3
|87.74
PNB Live Updates: Stock Peers
PNB Live Updates: Today, PNB's share price has increased by 0.93%, reaching ₹88.27, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Indian Overseas Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.75% and 0.79%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axis Bank
|1039.95
|6.0
|0.58
|1339.55
|934.0
|321793.86
|Bank Of Baroda
|206.65
|1.0
|0.49
|298.45
|190.7
|106866.2
|Punjab National Bank
|88.27
|0.81
|0.93
|142.9
|85.5
|101448.21
|Union Bank Of India
|114.6
|2.1
|1.87
|172.45
|100.75
|87481.12
|Indian Overseas Bank
|42.18
|1.06
|2.58
|75.45
|40.6
|79730.37
PNB Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.58%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.01%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in PNB suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹88.50, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹87.46
PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of ₹87.96 & second resistance of ₹88.41 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹89.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹89.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.29%, currently trading at ₹87.71. However, over the past year, PNB's shares have dropped by 25.72%, also settling at ₹87.71. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.06%
|3 Months
|-10.88%
|6 Months
|-21.06%
|YTD
|-14.9%
|1 Year
|-25.72%
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|87.96
|Support 1
|86.84
|Resistance 2
|88.41
|Support 2
|86.17
|Resistance 3
|89.08
|Support 3
|85.72
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21190 k
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 471 k.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹87.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹87.75 & ₹86.63 yesterday to end at ₹87.46. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend