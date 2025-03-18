Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

PNB Share Price Highlights : PNB closed today at 88.95, up 1.70% from yesterday's 87.46

11 min read . 08:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Highlights : PNB stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.70 %. The stock closed at 87.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.95 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Highlights

PNB Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 87.22 and closed slightly lower at 87.19. The stock reached a high of 87.75 and a low of 86.63 during the session. With a market capitalization of 100,517.28 crore, PNB's shares traded a volume of 471,574 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 142.90 and a low of 85.50, reflecting its recent performance.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST PNB Live Updates: Shareholding information

PNB Live Updates: PNB has a 5.36% MF holding & 5.70% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.87% in to 5.36% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.42% in to 5.70% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:00 PM IST PNB Live Updates: Financial performance

PNB has delivered a EPS growth of 46.33% & a revenue growth of 10.00% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1201691.00 cr which is 10.18% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:30 PM IST PNB Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 113.0, 27.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 95.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2234
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
18 Mar 2025, 06:06 PM IST PNB Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Live Updates: PNB's share price has increased by 1.70% today, reaching 88.95, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Indian Overseas Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axis Bank1044.510.551.021339.55934.0323201.77
Bank Of Baroda209.453.81.85298.45190.7108314.18
Punjab National Bank88.951.491.7142.985.5102229.73
Union Bank Of India117.75.24.62172.45100.7589847.54
Indian Overseas Bank42.451.333.2375.4540.680240.74
18 Mar 2025, 05:30 PM IST PNB Live Updates: Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

PNB Live Updates: Punjab National Bank's stock today recorded a low of 87.70 and a high of 89.50. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment throughout the trading day.

18 Mar 2025, 04:34 PM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.46%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in PNB suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:51 PM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed today at ₹88.95, up 1.70% from yesterday's ₹87.46

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price closed the day at 88.95 - a 1.7% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 89.73 , 90.52 , 91.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 87.93 , 86.92 , 86.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 5.37% higher than yesterday

PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 5.37% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 88.95, reflecting a rise of 1.70%. Trading volume serves as a crucial metric alongside price in analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:32 PM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:10 PM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹88.91, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹87.46

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of 87.96 & second resistance of 88.41 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 89.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 89.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days88.37
10 Days88.43
20 Days90.91
50 Days96.06
100 Days99.69
300 Days108.48
18 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST PNB Live Updates: PNB Short Term and Long Term Trends

PNB Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:48 PM IST PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 3.70% higher than yesterday

PNB Live Updates: As of 2 PM, PNB's trading volume has increased by 3.70% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 88.74, reflecting a rise of 1.46%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:42 PM IST Bank holidays next week: SBI, BoB to PNB — bank strike to hit PSU bank services on THESE days

Bank holidays next week: The United Forum of Bank Unions has announced a two-day strike on March 24-25, affecting banking services nationwide. This, combined with existing holidays, will result in four days of service interruptions

https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/bank-holidays-next-week-sbi-bob-to-pnb-bank-strike-to-hit-psu-bank-services-on-these-days-11742283255115.html

18 Mar 2025, 02:34 PM IST PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 89.07 & a low of 88.67 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 88.78 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 88.61 & 88.46 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 188.97Support 188.57
Resistance 289.22Support 288.42
Resistance 389.37Support 388.17
18 Mar 2025, 02:13 PM IST PNB Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 113.0, 27.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 95.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2234
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
18 Mar 2025, 02:00 PM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹88.89, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹87.46

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of 87.96 & second resistance of 88.41 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 89.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 89.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:47 PM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 24.01% higher than yesterday

PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 24.01% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 89.02, reflecting a rise of 1.78%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:34 PM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 89.41 and 88.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 88.7 and selling near hourly resistance 89.41 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 189.1Support 188.78
Resistance 289.25Support 288.61
Resistance 389.42Support 388.46
18 Mar 2025, 01:10 PM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.83%; Futures open interest increased by 0.41%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in PNB suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 01:05 PM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank's stock today recorded a low of 87.70 and a high of 89.50. The trading session reflects a range of 1.80 between its highest and lowest prices, indicating moderate volatility in its stock performance for the day.

18 Mar 2025, 12:51 PM IST PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 31.13% higher than yesterday

PNB Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 31.13% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching 88.86, reflecting a rise of 1.60%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:34 PM IST PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 89.11 and 88.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 88.52 and selling near hourly resistance 89.11 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 189.41Support 188.7
Resistance 289.81Support 288.39
Resistance 390.12Support 387.99
18 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST PNB Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days88.37
10 Days88.43
20 Days90.91
50 Days96.06
100 Days99.69
300 Days108.48
18 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST PNB Live Updates: PNB Short Term and Long Term Trends

PNB Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:14 PM IST PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹89.35, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹87.46

PNB Live Updates: PNB share price is at 89.35 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 89.08. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:47 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 11.11% higher than yesterday

PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 11.11% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 88.92, reflecting a rise of 1.67%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 88.97 & a low of 88.38 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 88.64 and 88.84, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 189.11Support 188.52
Resistance 289.33Support 288.15
Resistance 389.7Support 387.93
18 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹88.80, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹87.46

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of 87.96 & second resistance of 88.41 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 89.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 89.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:16 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB's share price has increased by 1.46% today, reaching 88.74, in line with its peers. Other banks, including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Indian Overseas Bank, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.12%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axis Bank1039.956.00.581339.55934.0321793.86
Bank Of Baroda208.22.551.24298.45190.7107667.76
Punjab National Bank88.741.281.46142.985.5101988.38
Union Bank Of India115.252.752.44172.45100.7587977.31
Indian Overseas Bank42.090.972.3675.4540.679560.25
18 Mar 2025, 11:04 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 113.0, 27.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 95.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2234
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
18 Mar 2025, 10:50 AM IST PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 8.64% higher than yesterday

PNB Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 8.64% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 88.40, reflecting a rise of 1.07%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a possible further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 88.6 & a low of 88.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 188.64Support 188.19
Resistance 288.84Support 287.94
Resistance 389.09Support 387.74
18 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST PNB Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST PNB Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Live Updates: Today, PNB's share price has increased by 0.93%, reaching 88.27, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Indian Overseas Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.75% and 0.79%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axis Bank1039.956.00.581339.55934.0321793.86
Bank Of Baroda206.651.00.49298.45190.7106866.2
Punjab National Bank88.270.810.93142.985.5101448.21
Union Bank Of India114.62.11.87172.45100.7587481.12
Indian Overseas Bank42.181.062.5875.4540.679730.37
18 Mar 2025, 09:42 AM IST PNB Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.58%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.01%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in PNB suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 09:36 AM IST PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹88.50, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹87.46

PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of 87.96 & second resistance of 88.41 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 89.08. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 89.08 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.29%, currently trading at 87.71. However, over the past year, PNB's shares have dropped by 25.72%, also settling at 87.71. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.06%
3 Months-10.88%
6 Months-21.06%
YTD-14.9%
1 Year-25.72%
18 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 187.96Support 186.84
Resistance 288.41Support 286.17
Resistance 389.08Support 385.72
18 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 113.0, 29.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 95.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2234
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
18 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21190 k

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 471 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹87.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 87.75 & 86.63 yesterday to end at 87.46. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.