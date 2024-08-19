PNB Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹112 and closed at ₹113.55, marking the highest price of the day. The lowest price recorded was ₹111.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹124,479.53 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, PNB's stock ranged between a high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹60.57. The trading volume on BSE was 909,222 shares.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 909 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹113.55 & ₹111.95 yesterday to end at ₹113.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.