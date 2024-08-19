Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 19 Aug 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 113.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.05 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 112 and closed at 113.55, marking the highest price of the day. The lowest price recorded was 111.95. The market capitalization stood at 124,479.53 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, PNB's stock ranged between a high of 142.9 and a low of 60.57. The trading volume on BSE was 909,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35753 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 909 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹113.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 113.55 & 111.95 yesterday to end at 113.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

