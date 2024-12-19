PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Experiences Downturn in Today's Trading Session

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened and closed at ₹106, with a high of ₹106 and a low of ₹102.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹118,411.8 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, PNB reached a high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹84.79. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,230,813 shares for the day, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with reduced open interest in PNB, indicates that the current bearish trend may be stabilizing, and the stock could be approaching a bottom or potentially initiating a reversal in the near future.
PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has broken the first support of ₹101.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹100.66. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹100.66 then there can be further negative price movement.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has decreased by 2.28%, currently trading at ₹100.70. Over the past year, PNB's shares have increased by 12.72%, reaching ₹100.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.11%
|3 Months
|-1.99%
|6 Months
|-19.69%
|YTD
|7.6%
|1 Year
|12.72%
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|105.09
|Support 1
|101.85
|Resistance 2
|107.14
|Support 2
|100.66
|Resistance 3
|108.33
|Support 3
|98.61
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 6.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1230 k.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹106 & ₹102.7 yesterday to end at ₹103.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend