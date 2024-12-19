Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Experiences Downturn in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 103.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.4 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened and closed at 106, with a high of 106 and a low of 102.7. The market capitalization stood at 118,411.8 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, PNB reached a high of 142.9 and a low of 84.79. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,230,813 shares for the day, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:41 AM IST PNB Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.76%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%

PNB Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, combined with reduced open interest in PNB, indicates that the current bearish trend may be stabilizing, and the stock could be approaching a bottom or potentially initiating a reversal in the near future.

19 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹101.4, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹103.05

PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has broken the first support of 101.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 100.66. If the stock price breaks the second support of 100.66 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has decreased by 2.28%, currently trading at 100.70. Over the past year, PNB's shares have increased by 12.72%, reaching 100.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.11%
3 Months-1.99%
6 Months-19.69%
YTD7.6%
1 Year12.72%
19 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1105.09Support 1101.85
Resistance 2107.14Support 2100.66
Resistance 3108.33Support 398.61
19 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 6.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy5553
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2223
19 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33481 k

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1230 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹106 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 106 & 102.7 yesterday to end at 103.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.