PNB Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 119.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.75 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 119.85, reached a high of 120.95, and a low of 118.2 before closing at 119.8. The market capitalization of PNB was 130,755.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 142.9 and the 52-week low was 58.6. The BSE volume for PNB was 727,986 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 11.58% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy2211
    Hold5555
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell4444
19 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41789 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 727 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹119.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 120.95 & 118.2 yesterday to end at 118.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

