PNB Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹119.85, reached a high of ₹120.95, and a low of ₹118.2 before closing at ₹119.8. The market capitalization of PNB was ₹130,755.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹142.9 and the 52-week low was ₹58.6. The BSE volume for PNB was 727,986 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 11.58% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 727 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹120.95 & ₹118.2 yesterday to end at ₹118.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.