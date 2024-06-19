LIVE UPDATES

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Dips in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST Trade

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 128.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.8 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.