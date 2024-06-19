Hello User
PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Dips in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 128.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.8 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 128.95, reached a high of 130, and a low of 128.35 before closing at 128.9. The market capitalization of PNB stood at 141546.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 142.9, while the 52-week low was 49.7. The BSE volume for PNB was 997348 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Today, PNB's share price declined by 0.12% to reach 128.4, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. Bank of Baroda and Indian Overseas Bank are both falling, whereas Kotak Mahindra Bank and Indusind Bank are showing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Kotak Mahindra Bank1734.8515.250.891987.01544.15344874.3
Bank Of Baroda285.9-1.3-0.45298.45185.65147849.24
Punjab National Bank128.4-0.15-0.12142.949.7141381.44
Indian Overseas Bank65.75-0.9-1.3583.823.61124283.36
Indusind Bank1539.031.92.121694.351262.45119783.44
19 Jun 2024, 09:44 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.39%; Futures open interest increased by 3.73%

PNB Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for PNB indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:36 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹127.8, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹128.55

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has broken the first support of 127.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 127.36. If the stock price breaks the second support of 127.36 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:16 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: The PNB share price has increased by 0.27% and is currently trading at 128.90. Over the past year, PNB shares have gained 147.60% to reach 128.90. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.61% to reach 23557.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.62%
3 Months2.81%
6 Months40.73%
YTD34.34%
1 Year147.6%
19 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1129.54Support 1127.97
Resistance 2130.5Support 2127.36
Resistance 3131.11Support 3126.4
19 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 22.21% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 129.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold5556
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell4443
19 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42884 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 997 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹128.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 130 & 128.35 yesterday to end at 128.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

