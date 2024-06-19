PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Dips in Today's Trading

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹128.95, reached a high of ₹130, and a low of ₹128.35 before closing at ₹128.9. The market capitalization of PNB stood at ₹141546.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹142.9, while the 52-week low was ₹49.7. The BSE volume for PNB was 997348 shares.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Today, PNB's share price declined by 0.12% to reach ₹128.4, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. Bank of Baroda and Indian Overseas Bank are both falling, whereas Kotak Mahindra Bank and Indusind Bank are showing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1734.85
|15.25
|0.89
|1987.0
|1544.15
|344874.3
|Bank Of Baroda
|285.9
|-1.3
|-0.45
|298.45
|185.65
|147849.24
|Punjab National Bank
|128.4
|-0.15
|-0.12
|142.9
|49.7
|141381.44
|Indian Overseas Bank
|65.75
|-0.9
|-1.35
|83.8
|23.61
|124283.36
|Indusind Bank
|1539.0
|31.9
|2.12
|1694.35
|1262.45
|119783.44
PNB Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for PNB indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has broken the first support of ₹127.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹127.36. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹127.36 then there can be further negative price movement.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The PNB share price has increased by 0.27% and is currently trading at ₹128.90. Over the past year, PNB shares have gained 147.60% to reach ₹128.90. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.61% to reach 23557.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.62%
|3 Months
|2.81%
|6 Months
|40.73%
|YTD
|34.34%
|1 Year
|147.6%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|129.54
|Support 1
|127.97
|Resistance 2
|130.5
|Support 2
|127.36
|Resistance 3
|131.11
|Support 3
|126.4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 22.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 997 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹130 & ₹128.35 yesterday to end at ₹128.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend