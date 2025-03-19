PNB Share Price Highlights : PNB closed today at ₹91, up 2.30% from yesterday's ₹88.95

PNB Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, PNB's stock opened at ₹88 and closed slightly lower at ₹87.46. The stock reached a high of ₹89.50 and a low of ₹87.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹102,229.73 crore, PNB continues to show significant activity, despite being well below its 52-week high of ₹142.90 and above its 52-week low of ₹85.50. The BSE recorded a volume of 502,679 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Live Updates: Shareholding information
PNB Live Updates: PNB has a 5.36% MF holding & 5.70% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.87% in to 5.36% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.42% in to 5.70% in quarter.
PNB Live Updates: Financial performance
PNB has delivered a EPS growth of 46.33% & a revenue growth of 10.00% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1201691.00 cr which is 10.18% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
PNB Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
PNB Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹113.0, 24.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹95.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
PNB Live Updates: Stock Peers
PNB Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 2.30% today, reaching ₹91, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and IDBI Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axis Bank
|1052.2
|6.6
|0.63
|1339.55
|934.0
|325584.4
|Bank Of Baroda
|213.75
|4.3
|2.05
|298.45
|190.7
|110537.87
|Punjab National Bank
|91.0
|2.05
|2.3
|142.9
|85.5
|104585.78
|Union Bank Of India
|119.65
|1.95
|1.66
|172.45
|100.75
|91336.1
|Idbi Bank
|74.82
|1.89
|2.59
|107.98
|65.89
|80449.47
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹89.11 and reached a high of ₹91.30. This range reflects the stock's performance within the trading session, indicating a slight upward movement from its lowest point to the highest.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.13%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.49%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in PNB suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed today at ₹91, up 2.30% from yesterday's ₹88.95
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price closed the day at ₹91 - a 2.3% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 91.9 , 92.69 , 94.09. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 89.71 , 88.31 , 87.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 29.40% higher than yesterday
PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 29.40% compared to yesterday, while the stock price has risen to ₹91, reflecting a gain of 2.30%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An upward price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
PNB Share Price Live Updates:
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹91, up 2.30% from yesterday's ₹88.95
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of ₹89.73 & second resistance of ₹90.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹91.53. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹91.53 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
PNB Live Updates: PNB Short Term and Long Term Trends
PNB Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
PNB Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|88.37
|10 Days
|88.43
|20 Days
|90.91
|50 Days
|96.06
|100 Days
|99.69
|300 Days
|108.48
PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 42.78% higher than yesterday
PNB Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 42.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹91.22, reflecting a rise of 2.55%. Trading volume serves as a key indicator alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
PNB Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 91.22 and 90.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 90.82 and selling near hourly resistance 91.22 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.27
|Support 1
|90.99
|Resistance 2
|91.38
|Support 2
|90.82
|Resistance 3
|91.55
|Support 3
|90.71
PNB Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
PNB Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹113.0, 24.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹95.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹91.07, up 2.38% from yesterday's ₹88.95
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of ₹89.73 & second resistance of ₹90.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹91.53. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹91.53 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 42.35% higher than yesterday
PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 42.35% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹91.14, reflecting a rise of 2.46%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume often indicates a potential for continued growth, while a negative price change with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 91.2 and 90.64 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 90.64 and selling near hourly resistance 91.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.22
|Support 1
|90.82
|Resistance 2
|91.44
|Support 2
|90.64
|Resistance 3
|91.62
|Support 3
|90.42
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.29%; Futures open interest increased by 0.32%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in PNB suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank's stock experienced a low of ₹89.11 and reached a high of ₹91.25 today. This indicates a trading range of ₹2.14, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance throughout the trading session. Investors may find this range noteworthy for potential trading strategies.
PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 47.56% higher than yesterday
PNB Live Updates: As of midnight, PNB's trading volume has increased by 47.56% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹90.88, reflecting a rise of 2.17%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.
PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
PNB Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 91.04 and 90.29 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 90.29 and selling near hourly resistance 91.04 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.2
|Support 1
|90.64
|Resistance 2
|91.42
|Support 2
|90.3
|Resistance 3
|91.76
|Support 3
|90.08
PNB Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|88.37
|10 Days
|88.43
|20 Days
|90.91
|50 Days
|96.06
|100 Days
|99.69
|300 Days
|108.48
PNB Live Updates: PNB Short Term and Long Term Trends
PNB Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹90.53, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹88.95
PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of ₹89.73 & second resistance of ₹90.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹91.53. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹91.53 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 79.50% higher than yesterday
PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 79.50% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹90.63, reflecting a rise of 1.89%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decrease in values.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 90.7 and 89.96 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 89.96 and selling near hourly resistance 90.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.04
|Support 1
|90.29
|Resistance 2
|91.42
|Support 2
|89.92
|Resistance 3
|91.79
|Support 3
|89.54
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹90.68, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹88.95
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of ₹89.73 & second resistance of ₹90.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹91.53. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹91.53 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB's share price has increased by 2.02% today, reaching ₹90.75, in line with its peers. Other banks like Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and IDBI Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.20% and 0.26%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axis Bank
|1057.05
|11.45
|1.1
|1339.55
|934.0
|327085.14
|Bank Of Baroda
|212.6
|3.15
|1.5
|298.45
|190.7
|109943.16
|Punjab National Bank
|90.75
|1.8
|2.02
|142.9
|85.5
|104298.46
|Union Bank Of India
|119.7
|2.0
|1.7
|172.45
|100.75
|91374.26
|Idbi Bank
|74.74
|1.81
|2.48
|107.98
|65.89
|80363.45
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹113.0, 24.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹95.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 52.15% higher than yesterday
PNB Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 52.15% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹90.75, reflecting a rise of 2.02%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
PNB Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 90.5 & a low of 89.76 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|90.7
|Support 1
|89.96
|Resistance 2
|90.97
|Support 2
|89.49
|Resistance 3
|91.44
|Support 3
|89.22
PNB Live Updates:
PNB Live Updates: Stock Peers
PNB Live Updates: PNB's share price has increased by 1.19% today, reaching ₹90.01, aligning with the performance of its peers. Other banks like Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and IDBI Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.10%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axis Bank
|1050.9
|5.3
|0.51
|1339.55
|934.0
|325182.14
|Bank Of Baroda
|211.2
|1.75
|0.84
|298.45
|190.7
|109219.17
|Punjab National Bank
|90.01
|1.06
|1.19
|142.9
|85.5
|103447.98
|Union Bank Of India
|119.15
|1.45
|1.23
|172.45
|100.75
|90954.42
|Idbi Bank
|74.07
|1.14
|1.56
|107.98
|65.89
|79643.04
PNB Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.74%; Futures open interest increased by 0.32%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in PNB suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹90.40, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹88.95
PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of ₹89.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹90.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹90.52 then there can be further positive price movement.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.74%, currently trading at ₹89.61. However, over the past year, PNB's share price has declined by 25.88%, also landing at ₹89.61. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.4%
|3 Months
|-10.08%
|6 Months
|-17.66%
|YTD
|-13.46%
|1 Year
|-25.88%
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|89.73
|Support 1
|87.93
|Resistance 2
|90.52
|Support 2
|86.92
|Resistance 3
|91.53
|Support 3
|86.13
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹113.0, 27.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹95.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20858 k
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 502 k.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹87.46 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹89.50 & ₹87.70 yesterday to end at ₹88.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.