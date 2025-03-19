Explore
PNB Share Price Highlights : PNB closed today at 91, up 2.30% from yesterday's 88.95
PNB Share Price Highlights : PNB closed today at ₹91, up 2.30% from yesterday's ₹88.95

11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Highlights : PNB stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 2.30 %. The stock closed at 88.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Highlights Premium
PNB Share Price Highlights

PNB Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, PNB's stock opened at 88 and closed slightly lower at 87.46. The stock reached a high of 89.50 and a low of 87.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of 102,229.73 crore, PNB continues to show significant activity, despite being well below its 52-week high of 142.90 and above its 52-week low of 85.50. The BSE recorded a volume of 502,679 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02:37 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Shareholding information

PNB Live Updates: PNB has a 5.36% MF holding & 5.70% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.87% in to 5.36% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.42% in to 5.70% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:02:08 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Financial performance

PNB has delivered a EPS growth of 46.33% & a revenue growth of 10.00% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1201691.00 cr which is 10.18% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:34:24 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 113.0, 24.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 95.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2234
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
19 Mar 2025, 06:05:04 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 2.30% today, reaching 91, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and IDBI Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axis Bank1052.26.60.631339.55934.0325584.4
Bank Of Baroda213.754.32.05298.45190.7110537.87
Punjab National Bank91.02.052.3142.985.5104585.78
Union Bank Of India119.651.951.66172.45100.7591336.1
Idbi Bank74.821.892.59107.9865.8980449.47
19 Mar 2025, 05:34:30 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank's stock today recorded a low of 89.11 and reached a high of 91.30. This range reflects the stock's performance within the trading session, indicating a slight upward movement from its lowest point to the highest.

19 Mar 2025, 04:35:01 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.13%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.49%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in PNB suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 03:51:57 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed today at ₹91, up 2.30% from yesterday's ₹88.95

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price closed the day at 91 - a 2.3% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 91.9 , 92.69 , 94.09. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 89.71 , 88.31 , 87.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:46:57 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 29.40% higher than yesterday

PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 29.40% compared to yesterday, while the stock price has risen to 91, reflecting a gain of 2.30%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An upward price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:32:42 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:15:47 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹91, up 2.30% from yesterday's ₹88.95

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of 89.73 & second resistance of 90.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 91.53. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 91.53 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 02:59:47 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: PNB Short Term and Long Term Trends

PNB Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:57:44 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:45:49 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 42.78% higher than yesterday

PNB Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 42.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 91.22, reflecting a rise of 2.55%. Trading volume serves as a key indicator alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:36:52 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 91.22 and 90.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 90.82 and selling near hourly resistance 91.22 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.27Support 190.99
Resistance 291.38Support 290.82
Resistance 391.55Support 390.71
19 Mar 2025, 02:15:06 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:05:50 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹91.07, up 2.38% from yesterday's ₹88.95

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of 89.73 & second resistance of 90.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 91.53. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 91.53 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 01:46:29 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 42.35% higher than yesterday

PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 42.35% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 91.14, reflecting a rise of 2.46%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume often indicates a potential for continued growth, while a negative price change with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:36:14 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 91.2 and 90.64 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 90.64 and selling near hourly resistance 91.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.22Support 190.82
Resistance 291.44Support 290.64
Resistance 391.62Support 390.42
19 Mar 2025, 01:14:44 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.29%; Futures open interest increased by 0.32%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in PNB suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:04:09 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank's stock experienced a low of 89.11 and reached a high of 91.25 today. This indicates a trading range of 2.14, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance throughout the trading session. Investors may find this range noteworthy for potential trading strategies.

19 Mar 2025, 12:45:16 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 47.56% higher than yesterday

PNB Live Updates: As of midnight, PNB's trading volume has increased by 47.56% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 90.88, reflecting a rise of 2.17%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:33:36 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 91.04 and 90.29 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 90.29 and selling near hourly resistance 91.04 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.2Support 190.64
Resistance 291.42Support 290.3
Resistance 391.76Support 390.08
19 Mar 2025, 12:24:20 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 12:20:01 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: PNB Short Term and Long Term Trends

PNB Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:10:52 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹90.53, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹88.95

PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of 89.73 & second resistance of 90.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 91.53. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 91.53 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:51:31 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 79.50% higher than yesterday

PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 79.50% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 90.63, reflecting a rise of 1.89%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decrease in values.

19 Mar 2025, 11:37:47 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 90.7 and 89.96 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 89.96 and selling near hourly resistance 90.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.04Support 190.29
Resistance 291.42Support 289.92
Resistance 391.79Support 389.54
19 Mar 2025, 11:23:09 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹90.68, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹88.95

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of 89.73 & second resistance of 90.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 91.53. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 91.53 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:10:57 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB's share price has increased by 2.02% today, reaching 90.75, in line with its peers. Other banks like Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and IDBI Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.20% and 0.26%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axis Bank1057.0511.451.11339.55934.0327085.14
Bank Of Baroda212.63.151.5298.45190.7109943.16
Punjab National Bank90.751.82.02142.985.5104298.46
Union Bank Of India119.72.01.7172.45100.7591374.26
Idbi Bank74.741.812.48107.9865.8980363.45
19 Mar 2025, 11:01:09 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 10:45:49 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 52.15% higher than yesterday

PNB Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for PNB has increased by 52.15% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 90.75, reflecting a rise of 2.02%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:33:00 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 90.5 & a low of 89.76 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 190.7Support 189.96
Resistance 290.97Support 289.49
Resistance 391.44Support 389.22
19 Mar 2025, 10:13:13 AM IST

PNB Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:56:18 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Live Updates: PNB's share price has increased by 1.19% today, reaching 90.01, aligning with the performance of its peers. Other banks like Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and IDBI Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.10%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axis Bank1050.95.30.511339.55934.0325182.14
Bank Of Baroda211.21.750.84298.45190.7109219.17
Punjab National Bank90.011.061.19142.985.5103447.98
Union Bank Of India119.151.451.23172.45100.7590954.42
Idbi Bank74.071.141.56107.9865.8979643.04
19 Mar 2025, 09:42:37 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.74%; Futures open interest increased by 0.32%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in PNB suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:34:33 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹90.40, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹88.95

PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of 89.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 90.52. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 90.52 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:16:31 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.74%, currently trading at 89.61. However, over the past year, PNB's share price has declined by 25.88%, also landing at 89.61. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.4%
3 Months-10.08%
6 Months-17.66%
YTD-13.46%
1 Year-25.88%
19 Mar 2025, 08:45:03 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 189.73Support 187.93
Resistance 290.52Support 286.92
Resistance 391.53Support 386.13
19 Mar 2025, 08:34:19 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 08:19:09 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20858 k

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 502 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03:23 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹87.46 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 89.50 & 87.70 yesterday to end at 88.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

