PNB Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹114 and closed at ₹113.05. The stock reached a high of ₹115.8 and a low of ₹113.85. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹126,846.90 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹142.9 and ₹60.57, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,231,561 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.05
|Support 1
|114.03
|Resistance 2
|116.97
|Support 2
|112.93
|Resistance 3
|118.07
|Support 3
|112.01
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 8.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1231 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.8 & ₹113.85 yesterday to end at ₹115.2. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.