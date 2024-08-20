Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 20 Aug 2024, by 1.9 %. The stock closed at 113.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.2 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 114 and closed at 113.05. The stock reached a high of 115.8 and a low of 113.85. The bank's market capitalization stood at 126,846.90 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 142.9 and 60.57, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,231,561 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.05Support 1114.03
Resistance 2116.97Support 2112.93
Resistance 3118.07Support 3112.01
20 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 8.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3321
    Hold5555
    Sell4456
    Strong Sell4444
20 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34962 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1231 k.

20 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹113.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 115.8 & 113.85 yesterday to end at 115.2. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

