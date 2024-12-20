Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 103.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.5 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 100 and closed at 103.05, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 104.3 and a low of 99.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 118,975 crore, PNB continues to show resilience in the market. Its 52-week high stands at 142.9, while the 52-week low is 84.79. The BSE volume recorded was 1,208,544 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 6.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy5553
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2223
20 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31662 k

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1208 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹103.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 104.3 & 99.55 yesterday to end at 103.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

