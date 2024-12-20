PNB Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹100 and closed at ₹103.05, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹104.3 and a low of ₹99.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹118,975 crore, PNB continues to show resilience in the market. Its 52-week high stands at ₹142.9, while the 52-week low is ₹84.79. The BSE volume recorded was 1,208,544 shares.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 6.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1208 k.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹104.3 & ₹99.55 yesterday to end at ₹103.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend