PNB Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹128.75, closed at ₹128.55, with a high of ₹130.2 and a low of ₹127. The market capitalization stood at ₹141,216.27 crore. The 52-week high was ₹142.9 and the low was ₹49.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,232,917 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 62 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 44725 k
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 60 mn & BSE volume was 1232 k.
20 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹128.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹130.2 & ₹127 yesterday to end at ₹128.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend