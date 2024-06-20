Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 128.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.25 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at 128.75, closed at 128.55, with a high of 130.2 and a low of 127. The market capitalization stood at 141,216.27 crore. The 52-week high was 142.9 and the low was 49.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,232,917 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 62 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 44725 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 60 mn & BSE volume was 1232 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹128.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 130.2 & 127 yesterday to end at 128.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

