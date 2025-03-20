Explore
PNB Share Price Highlights : PNB closed today at 91.34, up 0.37% from yesterday's 91
LIVE UPDATES

PNB Share Price Highlights : PNB closed today at ₹91.34, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹91

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Highlights : PNB stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.34 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Highlights Premium
PNB Share Price Highlights

PNB Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 89.40 and closed slightly lower at 88.95. The stock reached a high of 91.30 and a low of 89.11 during the day. With a market capitalization of 104,585.78 crore, PNB's shares traded at a volume of 1,190,088 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 142.90 and a low of 85.50.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:02:39 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Financial performance

PNB has delivered a EPS growth of 46.33% & a revenue growth of 10.00% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1201691.00 cr which is 10.18% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:33:49 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 113.0, 23.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 95.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2234
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
20 Mar 2025, 06:05:37 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Live Updates: Today, PNB's share price increased by 0.37%, reaching 91.34, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Union Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank saw declines, whereas Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axis Bank1053.451.250.121339.55934.0325971.19
Bank Of Baroda215.752.00.94298.45190.7111572.14
Punjab National Bank91.340.340.37142.985.5104976.54
Union Bank Of India119.15-0.5-0.42172.45100.7590954.42
Indian Overseas Bank43.01-0.79-1.875.4540.681299.27
20 Mar 2025, 05:36:41 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank's stock today recorded a low of 90.94 and reached a high of 92.82. This indicates a trading range of 1.88 for the day, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance. Investors may find these price points significant for their trading strategies.

20 Mar 2025, 04:31:35 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.26%; Futures open interest increased by 1.23%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in PNB suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:51:49 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed today at ₹91.34, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹91

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price closed the day at 91.34 - a 0.37% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 92.53 , 93.61 , 94.41. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 90.65 , 89.85 , 88.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:46:15 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -23.13% lower than yesterday

PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for PNB has decreased by 23.13% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 91.44, reflecting a decline of 0.48%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:31:04 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:13:14 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹91.50, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹91

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at 91.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 89.71 and 91.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 89.71 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:56:04 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: PNB Short Term and Long Term Trends

PNB Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:55:36 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days87.64
10 Days88.44
20 Days90.55
50 Days95.70
100 Days99.54
300 Days108.29
20 Mar 2025, 02:50:20 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -24.41% lower than yesterday

PNB Live Updates: As of 2 PM, PNB's trading volume has decreased by 24.41% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 91.63, reflecting a decline of 0.69%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 02:33:02 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 91.81 and 91.39 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 91.39 and selling near hourly resistance 91.81 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.8Support 191.44
Resistance 291.95Support 291.23
Resistance 392.16Support 391.08
20 Mar 2025, 02:11:37 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 113.0, 23.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 95.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2234
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
20 Mar 2025, 02:06:12 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹91.60, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹91

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at 91.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 89.71 and 91.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 89.71 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:47:06 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -27.11% lower than yesterday

PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for PNB has decreased by 27.11% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 91.60, reflecting a decline of 0.66%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:34:37 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 91.74 and 91.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 91.4 and selling near hourly resistance 91.74 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.81Support 191.39
Resistance 292.08Support 291.24
Resistance 392.23Support 390.97
20 Mar 2025, 01:12:38 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.61%; Futures open interest increased by 0.85%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in PNB suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 01:03:26 PM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Today, Punjab National Bank's stock reached a low of 90.94 and a high of 92.82. This indicates a trading range of 1.88 for the day, reflecting market fluctuations and investor sentiment surrounding the bank's performance.

20 Mar 2025, 12:51:51 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -21.43% lower than yesterday

PNB Live Updates: As of midnight, PNB's trading volume has decreased by 21.43% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at 91.90, reflecting a decline of 0.99%. Trading volume is a critical metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal the potential for further price drops.

20 Mar 2025, 12:34:37 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 91.63 and 91.14 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 91.14 and selling near hourly resistance 91.63 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.74Support 191.4
Resistance 291.86Support 291.18
Resistance 392.08Support 391.06
20 Mar 2025, 12:21:05 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days87.64
10 Days88.44
20 Days90.55
50 Days95.70
100 Days99.54
300 Days108.29
20 Mar 2025, 12:20:31 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: PNB Short Term and Long Term Trends

PNB Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:16:06 PM IST

PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹91.60, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹91

PNB Live Updates: PNB share price is at 91.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 89.71 and 91.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 89.71 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:48:20 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -17.46% lower than yesterday

PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for PNB has decreased by 17.46% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 91.36, reflecting a decrease of 0.40%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:37:17 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 92.28 and 90.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 90.85 and selling near hourly resistance 92.28 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.63Support 191.14
Resistance 291.92Support 290.94
Resistance 392.12Support 390.65
20 Mar 2025, 11:20:36 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹91.37, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹91

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at 91.37 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 89.71 and 91.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 89.71 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:10:08 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB's share price increased by 0.48% today, reaching 91.44, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Peers like Axis Bank, Union Bank of India, and Indian Overseas Bank are experiencing declines, whereas Bank of Baroda is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.52% and 0.58%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axis Bank1048.3-3.9-0.371339.55934.0324377.61
Bank Of Baroda216.452.71.26298.45190.7111934.13
Punjab National Bank91.440.440.48142.985.5105091.47
Union Bank Of India119.2-0.45-0.38172.45100.7590992.58
Indian Overseas Bank43.26-0.54-1.2375.4540.681771.83
20 Mar 2025, 11:00:36 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 113.0, 23.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 95.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2234
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
20 Mar 2025, 10:50:13 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 1.06% higher than yesterday

PNB Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the traded volume of PNB has increased by 1.06% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 91.45, reflecting a rise of 0.49%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, whereas a negative price trend with elevated volume may signal a further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:33:35 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 92.37 & a low of 90.94 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 192.28Support 190.85
Resistance 293.04Support 290.18
Resistance 393.71Support 389.42
20 Mar 2025, 10:11:37 AM IST

PNB Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:50:42 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Live Updates: PNB's share price increased by 0.73% today, reaching 91.66, while its competitors showed mixed results. Axis Bank and Indian Overseas Bank experienced declines, whereas Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.70% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axis Bank1050.3-1.9-0.181339.55934.0324996.48
Bank Of Baroda215.952.21.03298.45190.7111675.57
Punjab National Bank91.660.660.73142.985.5105344.32
Union Bank Of India119.70.050.04172.45100.7591374.26
Indian Overseas Bank43.72-0.08-0.1875.4540.682641.34
20 Mar 2025, 09:41:36 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.01%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in PNB suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:30:16 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹92.25, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹91

PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of 91.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 92.69. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 92.69 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:17:10 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 2.30%, currently trading at 91.00. However, over the past year, PNB shares have decreased by 21.90%, also standing at 91.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.23%
3 Months-6.11%
6 Months-16.3%
YTD-11.44%
1 Year-21.9%
20 Mar 2025, 08:46:36 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.9Support 189.71
Resistance 292.69Support 288.31
Resistance 394.09Support 387.52
20 Mar 2025, 08:34:51 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 113.0, 24.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 95.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2234
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
20 Mar 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20877 k

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1190 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:02:14 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹88.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 91.30 & 89.11 yesterday to end at 91. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

