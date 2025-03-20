PNB Share Price Highlights : PNB closed today at 91.34, up 0.37% from yesterday's 91

PNB Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹89.40 and closed slightly lower at ₹88.95. The stock reached a high of ₹91.30 and a low of ₹89.11 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹104,585.78 crore, PNB's shares traded at a volume of 1,190,088 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹142.90 and a low of ₹85.50.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB has delivered a EPS growth of 46.33% & a revenue growth of 10.00% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1201691.00 cr which is 10.18% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
PNB Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹113.0, 23.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹95.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
PNB Live Updates: Today, PNB's share price increased by 0.37%, reaching ₹91.34, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Union Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank saw declines, whereas Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axis Bank
|1053.45
|1.25
|0.12
|1339.55
|934.0
|325971.19
|Bank Of Baroda
|215.75
|2.0
|0.94
|298.45
|190.7
|111572.14
|Punjab National Bank
|91.34
|0.34
|0.37
|142.9
|85.5
|104976.54
|Union Bank Of India
|119.15
|-0.5
|-0.42
|172.45
|100.75
|90954.42
|Indian Overseas Bank
|43.01
|-0.79
|-1.8
|75.45
|40.6
|81299.27
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Punjab National Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹90.94 and reached a high of ₹92.82. This indicates a trading range of ₹1.88 for the day, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance. Investors may find these price points significant for their trading strategies.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price closed the day at ₹91.34 - a 0.37% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 92.53 , 93.61 , 94.41. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 90.65 , 89.85 , 88.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for PNB has decreased by 23.13% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹91.44, reflecting a decline of 0.48%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹91.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹89.71 and ₹91.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹89.71 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|87.64
|10 Days
|88.44
|20 Days
|90.55
|50 Days
|95.70
|100 Days
|99.54
|300 Days
|108.29
PNB Live Updates: As of 2 PM, PNB's trading volume has decreased by 24.41% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹91.63, reflecting a decline of 0.69%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline.
PNB Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 91.81 and 91.39 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 91.39 and selling near hourly resistance 91.81 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.8
|Support 1
|91.44
|Resistance 2
|91.95
|Support 2
|91.23
|Resistance 3
|92.16
|Support 3
|91.08
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹91.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹89.71 and ₹91.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹89.71 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for PNB has decreased by 27.11% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹91.60, reflecting a decline of 0.66%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 91.74 and 91.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 91.4 and selling near hourly resistance 91.74 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.81
|Support 1
|91.39
|Resistance 2
|92.08
|Support 2
|91.24
|Resistance 3
|92.23
|Support 3
|90.97
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Today, Punjab National Bank's stock reached a low of ₹90.94 and a high of ₹92.82. This indicates a trading range of ₹1.88 for the day, reflecting market fluctuations and investor sentiment surrounding the bank's performance.
PNB Live Updates: As of midnight, PNB's trading volume has decreased by 21.43% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at ₹91.90, reflecting a decline of 0.99%. Trading volume is a critical metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal the potential for further price drops.
PNB Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 91.63 and 91.14 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 91.14 and selling near hourly resistance 91.63 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.74
|Support 1
|91.4
|Resistance 2
|91.86
|Support 2
|91.18
|Resistance 3
|92.08
|Support 3
|91.06
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|87.64
|10 Days
|88.44
|20 Days
|90.55
|50 Days
|95.70
|100 Days
|99.54
|300 Days
|108.29
PNB Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
PNB Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹91.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹89.71 and ₹91.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹89.71 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for PNB has decreased by 17.46% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹91.36, reflecting a decrease of 0.40%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 92.28 and 90.85 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 90.85 and selling near hourly resistance 92.28 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.63
|Support 1
|91.14
|Resistance 2
|91.92
|Support 2
|90.94
|Resistance 3
|92.12
|Support 3
|90.65
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹91.37 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹89.71 and ₹91.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹89.71 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 91.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB's share price increased by 0.48% today, reaching ₹91.44, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Peers like Axis Bank, Union Bank of India, and Indian Overseas Bank are experiencing declines, whereas Bank of Baroda is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.52% and 0.58%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axis Bank
|1048.3
|-3.9
|-0.37
|1339.55
|934.0
|324377.61
|Bank Of Baroda
|216.45
|2.7
|1.26
|298.45
|190.7
|111934.13
|Punjab National Bank
|91.44
|0.44
|0.48
|142.9
|85.5
|105091.47
|Union Bank Of India
|119.2
|-0.45
|-0.38
|172.45
|100.75
|90992.58
|Indian Overseas Bank
|43.26
|-0.54
|-1.23
|75.45
|40.6
|81771.83
PNB Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the traded volume of PNB has increased by 1.06% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹91.45, reflecting a rise of 0.49%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, whereas a negative price trend with elevated volume may signal a further decline in prices.
PNB Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 92.37 & a low of 90.94 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|92.28
|Support 1
|90.85
|Resistance 2
|93.04
|Support 2
|90.18
|Resistance 3
|93.71
|Support 3
|89.42
PNB Live Updates: PNB's share price increased by 0.73% today, reaching ₹91.66, while its competitors showed mixed results. Axis Bank and Indian Overseas Bank experienced declines, whereas Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.70% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axis Bank
|1050.3
|-1.9
|-0.18
|1339.55
|934.0
|324996.48
|Bank Of Baroda
|215.95
|2.2
|1.03
|298.45
|190.7
|111675.57
|Punjab National Bank
|91.66
|0.66
|0.73
|142.9
|85.5
|105344.32
|Union Bank Of India
|119.7
|0.05
|0.04
|172.45
|100.75
|91374.26
|Indian Overseas Bank
|43.72
|-0.08
|-0.18
|75.45
|40.6
|82641.34
PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of ₹91.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹92.69. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹92.69 then there can be further positive price movement.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 2.30%, currently trading at ₹91.00. However, over the past year, PNB shares have decreased by 21.90%, also standing at ₹91.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.23%
|3 Months
|-6.11%
|6 Months
|-16.3%
|YTD
|-11.44%
|1 Year
|-21.9%
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.9
|Support 1
|89.71
|Resistance 2
|92.69
|Support 2
|88.31
|Resistance 3
|94.09
|Support 3
|87.52
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1190 k.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹91.30 & ₹89.11 yesterday to end at ₹91. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.