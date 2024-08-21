PNB Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹115.95 and closed at ₹115.2. The stock reached a high of ₹117.75 and a low of ₹115.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹129,269.32 crore. PNB's 52-week high is ₹142.9, while its 52-week low is ₹61.13. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 782,767 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|118.51
|Support 1
|115.58
|Resistance 2
|119.67
|Support 2
|113.81
|Resistance 3
|121.44
|Support 3
|112.65
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 10.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1231 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.75 & ₹115.05 yesterday to end at ₹117.4. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.