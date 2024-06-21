PNB Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹128.45, reached a high of ₹129.85 and a low of ₹127.8 before closing at ₹128.25. The market capitalization for PNB stood at 141491.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹142.9 and the low was ₹49.7. The BSE volume for PNB was 685907 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|129.63
|Support 1
|127.58
|Resistance 2
|130.76
|Support 2
|126.66
|Resistance 3
|131.68
|Support 3
|125.53
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 22.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 685 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹129.85 & ₹127.8 yesterday to end at ₹128.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend