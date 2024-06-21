Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

PNB Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 128.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.5 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 128.45, reached a high of 129.85 and a low of 127.8 before closing at 128.25. The market capitalization for PNB stood at 141491.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 142.9 and the low was 49.7. The BSE volume for PNB was 685907 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1129.63Support 1127.58
Resistance 2130.76Support 2126.66
Resistance 3131.68Support 3125.53
21 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 22.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 129.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold5556
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4443
21 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 53028 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 685 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹128.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 129.85 & 127.8 yesterday to end at 128.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.