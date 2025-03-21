PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB's stock opened at ₹91.22 and closed at ₹91. The stock reached a high of ₹92.82 and a low of ₹90.94. With a market capitalization of ₹104,976.54 crore, PNB's shares traded at a volume of 406,613 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹142.90 and a low of ₹85.50, reflecting significant volatility.
PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -0.47% lower than yesterday
PNB Live Updates: As of 10 AM, PNB's trading volume has decreased by 0.47% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹92.67, reflecting a decline of 1.46%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
PNB Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 92.52 & a low of 91.87 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|92.65
|Support 1
|92.0
|Resistance 2
|92.91
|Support 2
|91.61
|Resistance 3
|93.3
|Support 3
|91.35
PNB Live Updates:
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK
PNB Live Updates: Stock Peers
PNB Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.94% today, reaching ₹92.20, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Indian Overseas Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.19% and 0.23%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axis Bank
|1054.3
|0.8
|0.08
|1339.55
|934.0
|326234.21
|Bank Of Baroda
|216.11
|0.46
|0.21
|299.7
|190.7
|111758.31
|Punjab National Bank
|92.2
|0.86
|0.94
|142.9
|85.5
|105964.93
|Union Bank Of India
|120.42
|1.23
|1.03
|172.5
|100.81
|91923.88
|Indian Overseas Bank
|43.1
|0.09
|0.21
|75.45
|40.6
|81469.39
PNB Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 0.09%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in PNB suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹92, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹91.34
PNB Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹92 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹90.65 and ₹92.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹90.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 92.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.61%, currently trading at ₹91.90. However, over the past year, PNB's stock has experienced a decline of 21.73%, dropping to ₹91.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.06%
|3 Months
|-8.49%
|6 Months
|-14.87%
|YTD
|-11.17%
|1 Year
|-21.73%
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|92.53
|Support 1
|90.65
|Resistance 2
|93.61
|Support 2
|89.85
|Resistance 3
|94.41
|Support 3
|88.77
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹113.0, 23.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹95.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21022 k
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 406 k.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹91 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹92.82 & ₹90.94 yesterday to end at ₹91.34. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.