LIVE UPDATES

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 91.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB's stock opened at 91.22 and closed at 91. The stock reached a high of 92.82 and a low of 90.94. With a market capitalization of 104,976.54 crore, PNB's shares traded at a volume of 406,613 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 142.90 and a low of 85.50, reflecting significant volatility.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:50:54 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -0.47% lower than yesterday

PNB Live Updates: As of 10 AM, PNB's trading volume has decreased by 0.47% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 92.67, reflecting a decline of 1.46%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

21 Mar 2025, 10:33:01 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 92.52 & a low of 91.87 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 192.65Support 192.0
Resistance 292.91Support 291.61
Resistance 393.3Support 391.35
21 Mar 2025, 10:14:48 AM IST

PNB Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:52:08 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.94% today, reaching 92.20, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Indian Overseas Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.19% and 0.23%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axis Bank1054.30.80.081339.55934.0326234.21
Bank Of Baroda216.110.460.21299.7190.7111758.31
Punjab National Bank92.20.860.94142.985.5105964.93
Union Bank Of India120.421.231.03172.5100.8191923.88
Indian Overseas Bank43.10.090.2175.4540.681469.39
21 Mar 2025, 09:43:09 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 0.09%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in PNB suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

21 Mar 2025, 09:30:46 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹92, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹91.34

PNB Live Updates: PNB share price is at 92 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 90.65 and 92.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 90.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 92.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:21:03 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.61%, currently trading at 91.90. However, over the past year, PNB's stock has experienced a decline of 21.73%, dropping to 91.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.06%
3 Months-8.49%
6 Months-14.87%
YTD-11.17%
1 Year-21.73%
21 Mar 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 192.53Support 190.65
Resistance 293.61Support 289.85
Resistance 394.41Support 388.77
21 Mar 2025, 08:33:47 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 113.0, 23.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 95.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2234
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
21 Mar 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21022 k

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 406 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:03:26 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹91 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 92.82 & 90.94 yesterday to end at 91.34. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

