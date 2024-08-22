PNB Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹117.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹117.4. The stock's highest point during the day was ₹117.75, while the lowest was ₹115.3. PNB's market capitalization stood at ₹128,223.28 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a 52-week low of ₹61.13. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,434,534 shares for PNB.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1434 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.75 & ₹115.3 yesterday to end at ₹116.45. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.