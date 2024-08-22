Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 117.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.45 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 117.45 and closed slightly lower at 117.4. The stock's highest point during the day was 117.75, while the lowest was 115.3. PNB's market capitalization stood at 128,223.28 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 142.9 and a 52-week low of 61.13. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,434,534 shares for PNB.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 35317 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1434 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹117.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 117.75 & 115.3 yesterday to end at 116.45. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

