PNB Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -1.98 %. The stock closed at 118.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.45 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 119.05 and closed at 118.8. The stock reached a high of 119.7 and a low of 115.95. The market capitalization stood at 128,223.28 crore. The 52-week high for PNB is 142.9 and the low is 58.6. The BSE volume for the day was 886,387 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1118.83Support 1115.34
Resistance 2121.05Support 2114.07
Resistance 3122.32Support 3111.85
22 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 9.83% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy2211
    Hold5555
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell4444
22 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42299 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 886 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹118.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 119.7 & 115.95 yesterday to end at 116.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

