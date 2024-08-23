PNB Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹116.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹116.45. The stock reached a high of ₹117.95 and a low of ₹116.5, with a market capitalization of ₹129,214.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for PNB are ₹142.9 and ₹61.13, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,517,738 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|118.0
|Support 1
|116.57
|Resistance 2
|118.71
|Support 2
|115.85
|Resistance 3
|119.43
|Support 3
|115.14
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 10.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1517 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.95 & ₹116.5 yesterday to end at ₹117.35. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.