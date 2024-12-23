PNB Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹103.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹103.50. The stock reached a high of ₹103.90 and a low of ₹100.50 during the session. PNB's market capitalization stands at ₹115,814.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹142.90 and a low of ₹84.79. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,273,470 shares.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 9.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1208 k.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹103.9 & ₹100.5 yesterday to end at ₹100.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend