PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 118.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.55 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 116.5 and closed at 116.45. The stock reached a high of 118.7 and a low of 114.9. The market capitalization of PNB was 130095.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 142.9 and the 52-week low was 58.6. The BSE volume for PNB was 711,700 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹118.55, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹118.15

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at 118.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 115.72 and 119.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 115.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 119.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: The PNB share price has increased by 0.04% and is currently trading at 118.20. Over the past year, PNB shares have seen a significant increase of 88.75% to reach 118.20. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.36%
3 Months-18.78%
6 Months12.53%
YTD23.4%
1 Year88.75%
23 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.65Support 1115.72
Resistance 2121.13Support 2113.27
Resistance 3123.58Support 3111.79
23 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 11.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy2211
    Hold5555
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell4444
23 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42094 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 711 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹116.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 118.7 & 114.9 yesterday to end at 118.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

