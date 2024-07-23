PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB stock sees gains in trading today

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹116.5 and closed at ₹116.45. The stock reached a high of ₹118.7 and a low of ₹114.9. The market capitalization of PNB was ₹130095.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹142.9 and the 52-week low was ₹58.6. The BSE volume for PNB was 711,700 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹118.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹115.72 and ₹119.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹115.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 119.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The PNB share price has increased by 0.04% and is currently trading at ₹118.20. Over the past year, PNB shares have seen a significant increase of 88.75% to reach ₹118.20. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.36%
|3 Months
|-18.78%
|6 Months
|12.53%
|YTD
|23.4%
|1 Year
|88.75%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.65
|Support 1
|115.72
|Resistance 2
|121.13
|Support 2
|113.27
|Resistance 3
|123.58
|Support 3
|111.79
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 11.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 711 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹118.7 & ₹114.9 yesterday to end at ₹118.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.