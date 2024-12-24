PNB Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹101.6 and closed at ₹100.7, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹102.4 and a low of ₹100. The market capitalization stands at ₹116,515.5 crore. Over the past year, PNB has seen a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹84.79, with a trading volume of 558,531 shares on the BSE.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|102.52
|Support 1
|100.08
|Resistance 2
|103.7
|Support 2
|98.82
|Resistance 3
|104.96
|Support 3
|97.64
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 8.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 558 k.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹102.4 & ₹100 yesterday to end at ₹101.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend