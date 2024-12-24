Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

PNB Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 100.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.4 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 101.6 and closed at 100.7, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 102.4 and a low of 100. The market capitalization stands at 116,515.5 crore. Over the past year, PNB has seen a 52-week high of 142.9 and a low of 84.79, with a trading volume of 558,531 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1102.52Support 1100.08
Resistance 2103.7Support 298.82
Resistance 3104.96Support 397.64
24 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 8.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy5553
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2223
24 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29443 k

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 558 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹100.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 102.4 & 100 yesterday to end at 101.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.