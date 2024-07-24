PNB Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened and closed at ₹118.15 with a high of ₹118.95 and a low of ₹112.5. The market capitalization was ₹129544.6 crore. The 52-week high was ₹142.9 and the low was ₹58.6. The BSE volume was 784218 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 10.75% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 784 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹118.95 & ₹112.5 yesterday to end at ₹117.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.