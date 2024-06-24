Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

PNB Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -2.14 %. The stock closed at 128.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.75 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at 127.8, reached a high of 127.8, and a low of 125.45 before closing at 128.5. The market capitalization stood at 138,463.52 crore with a 52-week high of 142.9 and a 52-week low of 49.7. The BSE volume for PNB was 1,681,872 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has dropped by -1.43% and is currently trading at 123.95. Over the past year, PNB shares have gained 146.67% to reach 123.95. In contrast, the Nifty has increased by 25.91% to 23,501.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.61%
3 Months-3.33%
6 Months40.95%
YTD31.38%
1 Year146.67%
24 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1127.25Support 1124.95
Resistance 2128.68Support 2124.08
Resistance 3129.55Support 3122.65
24 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 20.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 129.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold5556
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4443
24 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52982 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1681 k.

24 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹128.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 127.8 & 125.45 yesterday to end at 128.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.