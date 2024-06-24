PNB Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹127.8, reached a high of ₹127.8, and a low of ₹125.45 before closing at ₹128.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹138,463.52 crore with a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a 52-week low of ₹49.7. The BSE volume for PNB was 1,681,872 shares traded.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has dropped by -1.43% and is currently trading at ₹123.95. Over the past year, PNB shares have gained 146.67% to reach ₹123.95. In contrast, the Nifty has increased by 25.91% to 23,501.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.61%
|3 Months
|-3.33%
|6 Months
|40.95%
|YTD
|31.38%
|1 Year
|146.67%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|127.25
|Support 1
|124.95
|Resistance 2
|128.68
|Support 2
|124.08
|Resistance 3
|129.55
|Support 3
|122.65
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 20.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1681 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹127.8 & ₹125.45 yesterday to end at ₹128.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.