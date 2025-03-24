Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 93.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.44 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 91.46 and closed slightly lower at 91.34. The stock experienced a high of 93.40 and a low of 91.02 during the day. With a market capitalization of 106,999.30 crore, PNB's performance reflects a 52-week high of 142.90 and a low of 85.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,507,656 shares for PNB.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:33:03 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 95.85 & a low of 94.13 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 196.22Support 194.5
Resistance 296.9Support 293.46
Resistance 397.94Support 392.78
24 Mar 2025, 10:10:00 AM IST

PNB Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:53:48 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Live Updates: Today, PNB's share price increased by 1.72%, reaching 94.70, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Idbi Bank is seeing a decline, whereas Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Union Bank of India are all rising. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axis Bank1093.2522.12.061339.55934.0338286.58
Bank Of Baroda219.082.381.1299.7190.7113294.2
Punjab National Bank94.71.61.72142.985.5108838.17
Union Bank Of India124.061.541.26172.5100.8194702.51
Idbi Bank80.85-0.5-0.61107.9865.8986933.17
24 Mar 2025, 09:42:08 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.34%; Futures open interest increased by 0.03%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in PNB suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:33:02 AM IST

PNB Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹94.44, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹93.10

PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of 94.09 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 94.94. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 94.94 then there can be further positive price movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:16:38 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB's share price has increased by 1.71%, currently trading at 94.69. However, over the past year, PNB's shares have declined by 23.06%, reaching 94.69. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.81%
3 Months-6.21%
6 Months-14.09%
YTD-9.38%
1 Year-23.06%
24 Mar 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 194.09Support 191.71
Resistance 294.94Support 290.18
Resistance 396.47Support 389.33
24 Mar 2025, 08:32:42 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 113.0, 21.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 95.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2234
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
24 Mar 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21469 k

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1507 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:00:13 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹91.34 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 93.40 & 91.02 yesterday to end at 93.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

