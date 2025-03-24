PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 93.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.44 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.