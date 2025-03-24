PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹91.46 and closed slightly lower at ₹91.34. The stock experienced a high of ₹93.40 and a low of ₹91.02 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹106,999.30 crore, PNB's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹142.90 and a low of ₹85.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,507,656 shares for PNB.
PNB Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 95.85 & a low of 94.13 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|96.22
|Support 1
|94.5
|Resistance 2
|96.9
|Support 2
|93.46
|Resistance 3
|97.94
|Support 3
|92.78
PNB Live Updates: Today, PNB's share price increased by 1.72%, reaching ₹94.70, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Idbi Bank is seeing a decline, whereas Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Union Bank of India are all rising. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axis Bank
|1093.25
|22.1
|2.06
|1339.55
|934.0
|338286.58
|Bank Of Baroda
|219.08
|2.38
|1.1
|299.7
|190.7
|113294.2
|Punjab National Bank
|94.7
|1.6
|1.72
|142.9
|85.5
|108838.17
|Union Bank Of India
|124.06
|1.54
|1.26
|172.5
|100.81
|94702.51
|Idbi Bank
|80.85
|-0.5
|-0.61
|107.98
|65.89
|86933.17
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in PNB suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
PNB Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of ₹94.09 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹94.94. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹94.94 then there can be further positive price movement.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB's share price has increased by 1.71%, currently trading at ₹94.69. However, over the past year, PNB's shares have declined by 23.06%, reaching ₹94.69. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.81%
|3 Months
|-6.21%
|6 Months
|-14.09%
|YTD
|-9.38%
|1 Year
|-23.06%
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|94.09
|Support 1
|91.71
|Resistance 2
|94.94
|Support 2
|90.18
|Resistance 3
|96.47
|Support 3
|89.33
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹113.0, 21.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹95.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1507 k.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹93.40 & ₹91.02 yesterday to end at ₹93.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.