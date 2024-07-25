PNB Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹117.8, reached a high of ₹119.1, and a low of ₹115.8 before closing at ₹117.65. The market capitalization was ₹128,333.39 crore. The 52-week high for PNB is ₹142.9, and the 52-week low is ₹58.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,009,413 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|118.51
|Support 1
|115.14
|Resistance 2
|120.51
|Support 2
|113.77
|Resistance 3
|121.88
|Support 3
|111.77
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 9.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1009 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.1 & ₹115.8 yesterday to end at ₹116.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.