PNB Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹125.8 and closed at ₹125.75 with a high of ₹126.65 and a low of ₹122.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹137692.75 crore. The 52-week high was ₹142.9 and the low was ₹49.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1563165 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 53347 k
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1563 k.
25 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹125.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
