PNB Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 125.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.05 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at 125.8 and closed at 125.75 with a high of 126.65 and a low of 122.85. The market capitalization stood at 137692.75 crore. The 52-week high was 142.9 and the low was 49.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1563165 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 53347 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1563 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹125.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 126.65 & 122.85 yesterday to end at 125.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

