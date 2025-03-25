Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 3.06 %. The stock closed at 93.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95.95 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 94.44 and closed at 93.10, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 96.26 and a low of 93.51 during the day. With a market capitalization of 110,274.79 crore, PNB's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 142.90 and low of 85.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 892,741 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21639 k

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 892 k.

25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹93.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 96.26 & 93.51 yesterday to end at 95.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

