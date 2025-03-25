PNB Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹94.44 and closed at ₹93.10, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹96.26 and a low of ₹93.51 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹110,274.79 crore, PNB's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹142.90 and low of ₹85.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 892,741 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 892 k.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹96.26 & ₹93.51 yesterday to end at ₹95.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.