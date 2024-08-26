Hello User
PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 01:33 PM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 116.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.05 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 116.4 and closed slightly lower at 116.2. The day's high was 116.8, while the low touched 116.3. The bank's market capitalization stood at 128498.55 crore. Over the past year, PNB's share price has ranged from a 52-week high of 142.9 to a 52-week low of 61.13. The BSE trading volume for the day was 24,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:33 PM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 116.65 and 115.95 over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying around the hourly support level of 115.95 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 116.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.47Support 1116.07
Resistance 2116.68Support 2115.88
Resistance 3116.87Support 3115.67
26 Aug 2024, 01:11 PM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.19%; Futures open interest decreased by -13.6%

PNB Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures prices along with a reduction in open interest in PNB indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening. This could suggest that the stock might be approaching a bottom or potentially starting a reversal in the near future.

26 Aug 2024, 01:03 PM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

PNB Share Price Today Live: Today, Punjab National Bank's stock experienced a low of 115.8 and reached a high of 116.8.

26 Aug 2024, 12:49 PM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -46.75% lower than yesterday

PNB Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, PNB's trading volume has decreased by 46.75% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 116.1, down by 0.09%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:35 PM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB reached a high of 116.55 and a low of 115.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 116.17 (Resistance level 1), suggesting upward momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.65Support 1115.95
Resistance 2116.95Support 2115.55
Resistance 3117.35Support 3115.25
26 Aug 2024, 12:22 PM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB Short Term and Long Term Trends

PNB Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Neutral and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

26 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days116.52
10 Days115.33
20 Days117.53
50 Days120.31
100 Days124.69
300 Days112.95
26 Aug 2024, 12:12 PM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹116.05, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹116.2

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at 116.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 115.59 and 117.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 115.59 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -52.12% lower than yesterday

PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, PNB's trading volume is down by 52.12% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 115.85, a decrease of 0.3%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement. Conversely, a price drop with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

26 Aug 2024, 11:36 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 116.72 and 115.97 in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, buying near the hourly support level of 115.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 116.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.17Support 1115.67
Resistance 2116.48Support 2115.48
Resistance 3116.67Support 3115.17
26 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB trading at ₹115.9, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹116.2

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB share price is at 115.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 115.59 and 117.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 115.59 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB's share price dropped by 0.3% today, trading at 115.85. The performance of its peers is mixed: Bank of Baroda and Indian Overseas Bank are experiencing declines, while Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.63% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axis Bank1170.754.90.421339.55921.0361360.23
Bank Of Baroda251.4-0.95-0.38298.45186.45130008.05
Punjab National Bank115.85-0.35-0.3142.961.13127562.62
Indian Overseas Bank61.39-0.74-1.1983.829.97116041.91
Indusind Bank1389.651.20.091694.351328.75108159.23
26 Aug 2024, 11:03 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 9.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3321
    Hold5555
    Sell4456
    Strong Sell3444
26 Aug 2024, 10:48 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -47.13% lower than yesterday

PNB Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, PNB's trading volume is down by 47.13% compared to yesterday, with the price at 116.15, a decrease of 0.04%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:25 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹116.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 116.8 & 116.3 yesterday to end at 116.7. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

