PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹116.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹116.2. The day's high was ₹116.8, while the low touched ₹116.3. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹128498.55 crore. Over the past year, PNB's share price has ranged from a 52-week high of ₹142.9 to a 52-week low of ₹61.13. The BSE trading volume for the day was 24,351 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 116.65 and 115.95 over the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying around the hourly support level of 115.95 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 116.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.47
|Support 1
|116.07
|Resistance 2
|116.68
|Support 2
|115.88
|Resistance 3
|116.87
|Support 3
|115.67
PNB Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures prices along with a reduction in open interest in PNB indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening. This could suggest that the stock might be approaching a bottom or potentially starting a reversal in the near future.
PNB Share Price Today Live: Today, Punjab National Bank's stock experienced a low of ₹115.8 and reached a high of ₹116.8.
PNB Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, PNB's trading volume has decreased by 46.75% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹116.1, down by 0.09%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB reached a high of 116.55 and a low of 115.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 116.17 (Resistance level 1), suggesting upward momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.65
|Support 1
|115.95
|Resistance 2
|116.95
|Support 2
|115.55
|Resistance 3
|117.35
|Support 3
|115.25
PNB Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of PNB share is Neutral and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|116.52
|10 Days
|115.33
|20 Days
|117.53
|50 Days
|120.31
|100 Days
|124.69
|300 Days
|112.95
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹116.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹115.59 and ₹117.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹115.59 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, PNB's trading volume is down by 52.12% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹115.85, a decrease of 0.3%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement. Conversely, a price drop with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 116.72 and 115.97 in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, buying near the hourly support level of 115.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 116.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.17
|Support 1
|115.67
|Resistance 2
|116.48
|Support 2
|115.48
|Resistance 3
|116.67
|Support 3
|115.17
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB share price is at ₹115.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹115.59 and ₹117.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹115.59 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB's share price dropped by 0.3% today, trading at ₹115.85. The performance of its peers is mixed: Bank of Baroda and Indian Overseas Bank are experiencing declines, while Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.63% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axis Bank
|1170.75
|4.9
|0.42
|1339.55
|921.0
|361360.23
|Bank Of Baroda
|251.4
|-0.95
|-0.38
|298.45
|186.45
|130008.05
|Punjab National Bank
|115.85
|-0.35
|-0.3
|142.9
|61.13
|127562.62
|Indian Overseas Bank
|61.39
|-0.74
|-1.19
|83.8
|29.97
|116041.91
|Indusind Bank
|1389.65
|1.2
|0.09
|1694.35
|1328.75
|108159.23
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 9.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, PNB's trading volume is down by 47.13% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹116.15, a decrease of 0.04%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.8 & ₹116.3 yesterday to end at ₹116.7. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.