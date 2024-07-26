PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB's open price was ₹116, closing at ₹116.55. The stock reached a high of ₹117.95 and a low of ₹115.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹129599.65 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹142.9 and the low at ₹58.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1214955 shares traded.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹118.1, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹117.7
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹118.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹116.16 and ₹118.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹116.16 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 118.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has decreased by -0.04% and is currently trading at ₹117.65. Over the past year, PNB shares have increased by 86.41% to ₹117.65. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.94%
|3 Months
|-19.55%
|6 Months
|12.65%
|YTD
|22.95%
|1 Year
|86.41%
PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|118.75
|Support 1
|116.16
|Resistance 2
|119.64
|Support 2
|114.46
|Resistance 3
|121.34
|Support 3
|113.57
PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 10.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42353 k
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1214 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹116.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.95 & ₹115.35 yesterday to end at ₹117.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.