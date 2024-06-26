Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 125.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.1 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened and closed at 125.05 with a high of 125.95 and a low of 123.8. The market capitalization stood at 136646.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were 142.9 and 49.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 720,595 shares traded for PNB.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1125.39Support 1123.26
Resistance 2126.72Support 2122.46
Resistance 3127.52Support 3121.13
26 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 102.5, 17.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold5556
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4443
26 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 51368 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 720 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹125.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 125.95 & 123.8 yesterday to end at 125.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

