PNB Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened and closed at ₹125.05 with a high of ₹125.95 and a low of ₹123.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹136646.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹142.9 and ₹49.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 720,595 shares traded for PNB.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|125.39
|Support 1
|123.26
|Resistance 2
|126.72
|Support 2
|122.46
|Resistance 3
|127.52
|Support 3
|121.13
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹102.5, 17.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 720 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹125.95 & ₹123.8 yesterday to end at ₹125.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.