PNB Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹116.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹116.2. The stock reached a high of ₹116.8 and a low of ₹115.8, with a trading volume of 557,835 shares on the BSE. PNB's market capitalization stands at ₹127,892.95 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹142.9, and its 52-week low is ₹61.13.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.75
|Support 1
|115.72
|Resistance 2
|117.31
|Support 2
|115.25
|Resistance 3
|117.78
|Support 3
|114.69
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 9.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 557 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.8 & ₹115.8 yesterday to end at ₹116.15. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.